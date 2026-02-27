Hitting new heights: Turkish Airlines aims for 1,000 aircraft by 2036
After taking delivery of the 500th aircraft in the group fleet in the latter part of 2025, Turkish Airlines has articulated a vision to reach a fleet of 1,000 aircraft by 2036.
The group, founded in 1933, had to wait 73 years to receive its 100th aircraft in Aug-2006. It received its 300th aircraft less than 10 years later, in Feb-2016, and it took delivery of its 400th as recently as Mar-2023.
Turkish Airlines' fleet was small compared with Europe's big three legacy airline groups 20 years ago, but it is now approaching their size.
Its expansion can be attributed to its recognised product and service quality and very efficient unit costs, which both underpin its global connecting strategy.
