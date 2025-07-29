Hawaiian Airlines turns a corner in early days of merger with Alaska Air

Alaska Air Group marked a milestone in 2Q2025 when Hawaiian Airlines posted its first profitable quarter since 2019. It bodes well for the early days of the merger integration between the two companies, as they continue to redeploy Hawaiian's widebodies to maximise their combined assets.

There's also upside for cargo synergies that are starting to take hold.

Obviously a lot of work has yet to be completed, and the overall industry backdrop, while stable, is not entirely predictable.

But for now, positive trends continue to stem from the combination, showing Alaska's calculus and timing for acquiring Hawaiian remains thoughtfully constructed.