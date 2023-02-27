Guangzhou Baiyun Airport builds for future while second airport remains on drawing board – part one

No one could have anticipated that Atlanta would be usurped as the world’s busiest airport in 2020 by the main one serving Guangzhou in southern China, even though Guangzhou is the country’s third largest city; pandemic or not.

But that is what has happened as a result of numerous events, twists and turns in that chaotic first year of COVID-19 for the air transport business.

Since then Baiyun International Airport has slipped back in the global ratings, but was still the busiest in China in 2021.

The authorities have demonstrated faith in it by committing to an expansion programme that will add a terminal and two runways, despite a proposal for a new airport lurking in the background.

Much of its success is built around the creation of an aerotropolis serving the city region, which is still growing.

This is part one of a two-part report.