Global air cargo to expand for second successive year; what makes for a winning cargo-only airport?

An upturn in business, and with another one projected for 2026 - despite global economic uncertainty - air cargo operations and the airports that facilitate them has been thrust into the spotlight.

Air cargo represents only 1% of global trade by volume, but more than 35% by value. No airport can afford to overlook it, but challenges to profitability are endemic.

Even so, there are many airports throughout the world where cargo is as much a part of the business mix as are passengers. Moreover, a select number of smaller airports have set themselves up as cargo specialists, sometimes acting as relievers to large primary airports in the vicinity, so that those airports can focus on passenger operations (which often go hand-in-hand with bellyhold cargo services anyway).

If a small regional airport gets it right, it can be a very profitable venture, while removing the need to cater for expensive passenger handling infrastructure.

This report runs the rule over the state of the air cargo handling business in 2026, identifies some of the leading airports in their respective fields (especially parcels and e-commerce), and points to the numerous factors that can determine success or failure in this business segment.