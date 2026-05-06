Geopolitics without recession? Why aviation still feels the shock first

Analysis from Oxford Economics suggests that geopolitical shocks are no longer reliable triggers of global economic downturns, with modern economies demonstrating increasing resilience.

As its May-2026 report 'Global: Geopolitical risk alone isn't usually a trigger for global slowdowns' notes, "heightened geopolitical risk doesn't inevitably translate into economic volatility or cyclical downturns," and global GDP growth has remained relatively stable despite recent spikes in geopolitical risk.

However, aviation seems to present a clear exception to this macro trend. The sector is uniquely exposed to immediate operational disruption through airspace closures, fuel volatility and shifts in traveller confidence. While broader economic effects may be delayed or muted, airlines and airports absorb shocks in real time.

This analysis explores the divergence between macroeconomic resilience and aviation vulnerability, highlighting how geopolitical events reshape demand, fragment networks and amplify cost pressures. It also examines the uneven nature of recovery across regions and the strategic implications for airlines, airports and alliances.

While geopolitical shocks may not derail the global economy, they continue to have a profound and immediate impact on aviation, reinforcing its position at the forefront of global uncertainty.