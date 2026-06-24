Flying through disorder: A less peaceful world is reshaping airline strategy

At 2:15am on a late February night in 2026, airline operations centres across Europe, Asia and the Gulf were simultaneously recalculating flight paths. Iranian missile launches, Israeli counterstrikes and rapidly changing military restrictions had turned some of the world's most important air corridors into geopolitical no-go zones within hours.

Aircraft already airborne diverted. Fuel calculations were rewritten. Crews exceeded planned duty times. What appeared to be another regional conflict immediately became a global aviation problem.

The 2026 Global Peace Index - published by the Institute for Economics & Peace in Jun-2026 - suggests such episodes are no longer exceptional. Global peacefulness has deteriorated for the twelfth consecutive year, with 119 countries now less peaceful than they were when the Index was first published just under 20 years ago, it reveals.

Conflict has become more internationalised, technologically sophisticated and economically embedded. At the same time, the institutions designed to prevent and resolve conflict are losing influence.

For aviation, this represents a structural shift. The industry's operating model was built during an era of expanding globalisation, predictable international rules and relatively stable airspace access.

The emerging environment is defined by fragmentation, contested corridors, autonomous weapons and increasingly interconnected conflicts. Airlines are not merely exposed to geopolitical risk. They are becoming one of its most immediate commercial casualties.