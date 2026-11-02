Europe’s aviation growth is shifting south and east as geopolitics redraws the map

Europe's aviation system has demonstrated considerable resilience in 2026, setting a new daily traffic record during the summer despite geopolitical disruption, higher fuel costs and a weaker economic outlook. Yet the headline figures conceal a fundamental change in the geography of growth. Southern and eastern European markets are outperforming many of the continent's established northwestern aviation economies, while the conflict in the Middle East has removed flights, disrupted established routings and redistributed traffic across the European network.

EUROCONTROL's *Seven-Year Forecast 2026-2032 (Autumn 2026)* projects European Civil Aviation Conference (ECAC) traffic growth of just 1.7% in 2026, down from 2.7% in its Spring forecast. Growth is expected to accelerate to 3.2% in 2027, before settling into a longer-term trajectory averaging 2.1% annually through 2032. But the apparent recovery will begin from a lower base, leaving absolute traffic volumes below earlier expectations.

The forecast also reveals why a return to aggregate growth should not be confused with a return to the previous market structure. Different economic conditions, airline strategies, airspace restrictions, airport capacity and changing flight routings are producing divergent outcomes across countries. The result is a European aviation market whose future will depend increasingly on where growth occurs, how reliably it can be served and whether the industry can distinguish a genuine recovery in demand from the statistical effects of a disrupted baseline.