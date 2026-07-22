European ETS reform; competitiveness returns, but aviation still carries the burden

One sentence in the European Commission's latest Emissions Trading System (ETS) proposal may prove more consequential for aviation than the entire package of reforms.

While Brussels has chosen to slow the reduction of carbon allowances for industry from 2031 - acknowledging that competitiveness now matters alongside decarbonisation - it has simultaneously proposed extending aviation's ETS obligations beyond Europe from 2029.

The result is an apparent contradiction: a more pragmatic carbon market for European manufacturers but a more ambitious, and potentially more contentious, regime for airlines.

For aviation, the debate is no longer about whether carbon pricing should exist. That argument was settled years ago. The real question is whether regional regulation can continue to expand without undermining the global framework painstakingly negotiated through ICAO's Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation (CORSIA).

Industry groups broadly support stronger climate action, yet they are increasingly united in warning that fragmented carbon markets risk increasing costs without accelerating decarbonisation.

The Commission's review therefore represents far more than a technical adjustment to Europe's carbon market. It signals a fundamental shift in how Europe intends to balance climate ambition, industrial competitiveness and geopolitical influence - and aviation sits squarely at the centre of that debate.