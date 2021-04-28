European airports to lose EUR29 billion revenue in 2021

The situation facing European airports gets direr with every passing day. In a recent report from ACI EUROPE the organisation says that they will collectively lose as much in revenues in 2021 as they did in 2020.

Moreover, air routes continue to decline in number and many may never be recovered. None of this was on the cards when the coronavirus pandemic began 14 months ago, and the position continues to be untenable.

Traffic statistics continue to be skewed violently as well, with one major airport at least a shadow of what it once was. Elsewhere regional airports find themselves in the same league as primary ones in some countries, and in others some airports find that country-specific traffic has dried up.

Amid all this there is a growing feeling that a wartime-like resistance movement is growing in some countries, where people are trying to live their lives as normally as possible and are prepared to face the dangers accordingly. As such, it might be the general population, rather than governments, who dictate future attitudes to the pandemic and how to deal with it.