Europe aviation capacity: 2Q2023 reaches 94% of 2019 levels; 3Q2023 outlook is 96%

In the week of 26-Jun-2023 capacity in Europe is at 95.4% of the equivalent week in 2019, or – a shortfall of just 4.6%. This puts Europe in fifth place in the regional ranking for the week, just ahead of Asia Pacific, where capacity is down by 4.9%.

Seat capacity in North America is down by a low single digit percentage compared with the equivalent week of 2019, while capacity in Middle East, Latin America and Africa is above 2019 by single digit percentages.

With 2Q2023 now in its final week, Europe's capacity for the quarter has reached 94% of 2019 levels, an improvement on 1Q2023's 88% and the best quarterly performance since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Schedules filed by airlines point to further increases this summer, with 3Q2023 projected at 96%. Europe to Africa, Europe to the Middle East and the North Atlantic are all projected to be above 100% of 2019 capacity in 3Q2023.

Europe to Asia Pacific is set to reach only 80% in 3Q2023, but a return to pre-pandemic capacity for Europe as a whole seems likely in 2024.