CAPA Australia Pacific Aviation Summit 5/6 August, Adelaide to be hybrid: in person/virtual
CAPA – Centre for Aviation (CAPA) the world’s most trusted source of market intelligence for the aviation and travel industry, is delighted to announce the return of its cornerstone CAPA Australia Pacific Aviation Summit as a hybrid event to take place on 5-6 August 2020 in Adelaide, Australia. This will be the region’s first aviation event since the onset of COVID-19.
The hybrid Summit will encompass a main live component taking place at the Adelaide Convention Centre and a new virtual component beaming in local and high level speakers from all corners of the globe, in addition to on-site speakers. Delegates can optionally participate in person in Adelaide, or virtually.
Demonstrating its unrivalled aptitude to attract the highest calibre of thought leaders and decision makers, CAPA has confirmed an unmissable speaker line-up including, Virgin Australia CEO & MD Paul Scurrah, Tourism Australia MD Phillipa Harrison and Australian Chamber – Tourism Executive Chair John Hart to present live in Adelaide, accompanied by international guests Scoot CEO Campbell Wilson, Japan Airlines Vice Chairman Tadashi Fujita; many more are to be announced shortly.
A unique first opportunity to hear airline leaders since the COVID-19 virus struck
As the pre-eminent strategic event in the region, the Summit will provide a critical platform to share insights and perspectives on our road to recovery, not only for Australia Pacific region but also for global aviation.
The Summit will also encourage reconnection and all delegates will be granted unique networking opportunities on site in Adelaide, as well as virtual networking in the form of interactive one-on-ones, focus groups and hosted roundtables.
CAPA Managing Director, Derek Sadubin endorsed the importance of offering a hybrid event stating:
“Having welcomed over 17,000 attendees to CAPA’s digital Masterclass Series over recent weeks, it’s clear that the fundamental need for reconnection and access to accurate data and the latest insights and trends is stronger than ever. We’ve successfully demonstrated our agility and commitment to our industry and aim to continue this for our Australia Pacific Aviation Summit.”
“With the support of our hosts, the Government of South Australia and Adelaide Airport, we are pleased to announce the return of the CAPA Summit and look forward to bringing the industry together at this critical time,” he added.
"The South Australian Tourism Commission is pleased that CAPA has reinvented this event to provide a forum for the aviation sector to look at the new and evolving aviation landscape.
It is great news that Adelaide is able to host this hybrid event in partnership with CAPA, and be involved in this important step in the recovery of our sector," SATC Chief Executive Rodney Harrex said.
Adelaide Airport Managing Director Mark Young added: “We’re excited that the CAPA Summit is proceeding. While we may not be able to meet some of you in person as planned, we’re still looking forward to showcasing virtually what South Australia has to offer as well as updating delegates on our terminal expansion project, which continues to take shape despite the current industry challenges.”
Limited tickets for delegates to attend the Summit at the Adelaide Convention Centre, plus virtual tickets are now available with early bird pricing ending 10 July 2020. To secure your place or for more information please visit apas20.capaevents.com
##
About CAPA – Centre for Aviation
CAPA - Centre for Aviation (CAPA), part of Aviation Week Network, is the leading provider of independent aviation market intelligence, analysis and data services covering worldwide developments. Established in 1990, CAPA’s platforms help the aviation sector and supplier businesses stay informed, remain connected to industry leaders and fuel inspiration to drive change. CAPA’s global C-level and corporate travel summits are held in key aviation markets around the world, attracting executive level speakers, attendees and leading stakeholders of the global commercial aviation industry. Understanding aviation markets is our great strength and passion, along with providing CAPA members, clients and partners with an unparalleled level of expertise and insight. For more information and details on membership and events, please visit centreforaviation.com.
Aviation Week Network, the largest multimedia information and services provider for the global aviation, aerospace, and defence industries, serving 1.7 million professionals around the world, is part of Informa Markets, a division of Informa PLC.
About Informa Markets
Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio is comprised of more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world’s leading exhibitions organiser, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit informamarkets.com.
For media enquiries please contact:
Daniella Baxter
Global Marketing Director
CAPA – Centre for Aviation
P: +61 2 9241 3200
daniella.baxter@centreforaviation.com
Annaliese Vella
Content Marketing Executive
CAPA – Centre for Aviation
P: +61 2 9241 3200
avella@centreforaviation.com