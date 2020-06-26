CAPA Australia Pacific Aviation Summit 5/6 August, Adelaide to be hybrid: in person/virtual

A unique first opportunity to hear airline leaders since the COVID-19 virus struck

As the pre-eminent strategic event in the region, the Summit will provide a critical platform to share insights and perspectives on our road to recovery, not only for Australia Pacific region but also for global aviation.

The Summit will also encourage reconnection and all delegates will be granted unique networking opportunities on site in Adelaide, as well as virtual networking in the form of interactive one-on-ones, focus groups and hosted roundtables.

CAPA Managing Director, Derek Sadubin endorsed the importance of offering a hybrid event stating:

“Having welcomed over 17,000 attendees to CAPA’s digital Masterclass Series over recent weeks, it’s clear that the fundamental need for reconnection and access to accurate data and the latest insights and trends is stronger than ever. We’ve successfully demonstrated our agility and commitment to our industry and aim to continue this for our Australia Pacific Aviation Summit.”

“With the support of our hosts, the Government of South Australia and Adelaide Airport, we are pleased to announce the return of the CAPA Summit and look forward to bringing the industry together at this critical time,” he added.

"The South Australian Tourism Commission is pleased that CAPA has reinvented this event to provide a forum for the aviation sector to look at the new and evolving aviation landscape.

It is great news that Adelaide is able to host this hybrid event in partnership with CAPA, and be involved in this important step in the recovery of our sector," SATC Chief Executive Rodney Harrex said.

Adelaide Airport Managing Director Mark Young added: “We’re excited that the CAPA Summit is proceeding. While we may not be able to meet some of you in person as planned, we’re still looking forward to showcasing virtually what South Australia has to offer as well as updating delegates on our terminal expansion project, which continues to take shape despite the current industry challenges.”

Limited tickets for delegates to attend the Summit at the Adelaide Convention Centre, plus virtual tickets are now available with early bird pricing ending 10 July 2020. To secure your place or for more information please visit apas20.capaevents.com

