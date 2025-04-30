Denmark’s Aarhus Airport seeks investors urgently, and the clock is ticking

Apart from Copenhagen Airports, most of Denmark's commercial air transport facilities are owned and operated by municipalities.

Now Copenhagen may join them, as the government there seeks effectively to renationalise it, which is a worrying trend in Europe.

Aarhus Airport, serving Denmark's second largest city and economic centre, is scrambling around at present to find one or more investors, having run at a deficit for several years now.

Historically, it has been the smaller regional airport - smaller than it should be for a region of 1.4 million people - struggling to reach over half a million annual passengers, when the consensus is that a million is regarded as the financial break-even point.

There have been some minor route development breakthroughs of late, but Aarhus is still losing traffic to rival airports in a physically small country. And the financial position, although expected to improve in the next two years, is not a good one.

This is not a good time for any loss-making airport to be seeking out external investment, and certainly not just as the government brings in an aviation tax. While it remains at a low level for the moment, it isn't critical, but it won't do Aarhus Airport much good either.

If an investor is to be found, the chances are that it might be one of the Danish pension funds. One of them is about to lose some or all of its investment in Copenhagen Airports.

But they might desire new management as well and that would be an unusual move on their part.

Meanwhile, the deal needs to be done by the end of 1H2025, or the municipalities might call it a day.

The clock ticks relentlessly.