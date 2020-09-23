COVID-19, 23-Sep-2020: Argentina works towards resuming aviation from 01-Oct-2020

Welcome to the latest edition of CAPA’s Coronavirus and Aviation global COVID-19 update. We offer this product to our active CAPA Members, as well as visitors to our website to help our industry navigate through this crisis.

The report contains a small selection of news briefs and CAPA commentary from around the world.

Top news headlines:

- Argentina works towards resuming domestic and international aviation from 01-Oct-2020;

- ICAO and other UN bodies call for governments to coordinate on international trade;

- China: CAAC relaxes capacity restrictions at major hubs.

Following the aviation summaries, the report contains the latest coronavirus data, globally and by country:

- More than 30 million cases of COVID-19 now diagnosed globally.