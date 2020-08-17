COVID-19, 17-Aug-2020: Europe aviation summer capacity peaks

Welcome to the latest edition of CAPA’s Coronavirus and Aviation global COVID-19 update. We offer this product to our active CAPA Members, as well as visitors to our website to help our industry navigate through this crisis.

The report contains a small selection of news briefs and CAPA commentary from around the world.

Top news headlines:

- European aviation capacity continues to climb through peak Summer months;

- ACI World advocates against unilateral national quarantine requirements;

- IATA calls for continued support in Middle East, as COVID situation is 'getting worse'.

Following the aviation summaries, the report contains the latest coronavirus data, globally and by country:

- Global cases increase by almost 1.5 million in a week.