COVID-19, 14-Sep-2020: Spain's airline capacity dives as cases spike

- Spain suffers early air capacity dive as COVID cases increase;

- WTTC calls for ‘air corridors’ to be established between key cities to restore business travel;

- IATA: Cargo volumes improving, but varying widely by trade lane.

Following the aviation summaries, the report contains the latest coronavirus data, globally and by country:

- COVID-19 claims almost one million lives since its inception.