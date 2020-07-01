COVID-19 - Aviation capacity suffers as South Africa leads Africa's COVID-19 cases 30-Jun-2020

Welcome to the latest edition of CAPA’s Coronavirus and Aviation global COVID-19 update. We offer this product to our active CAPA Members, as well as visitors to our website to help our industry navigate through this crisis.

The report contains a small selection of news briefs and CAPA commentary from around the world.

Top news headlines:

- Air capacity suffers as South Africa leads COVID-19 cases in Africa;

- CAAC: Chinese airlines pax down 68.5%, cargo down 19.5% in Apr-2020;

- IATA: More than 50% of passengers not planning to resume travel before end of 2020.

Following the aviation summaries, the report contains the latest coronavirus data, globally and by country:

- Global COVID-19 cases exceeds 10 million.