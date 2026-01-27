Coming years are key for Saudi Arabia's immensely ambitious development targets

The next few years will show whether Saudi Arabia's ambitions are an overreach, or whether the state-led investment will transform the country's aviation market.

That is one of the clear observations of the 'Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030: An Evolving Market for Air Travel' report that was published in Dec-2025.

Saudi Arabia aims to nearly triple the size of its aviation market and catapult itself into the ranks of the top 10 aviation markets globally within the next five years.

The country has set immensely ambitious targets to attract 330 million passengers per annum, including 100 million domestic and international tourists, handle 4.5 million tonnes of air cargo per annum and open connections to more than 250 global destinations by 2030.