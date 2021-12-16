China’s ‘magic weapon’ delays AsiaPac airline recovery
Before the pandemic China played a vital role in the international travel market in Asia and beyond, as growing numbers of Chinese travellers went abroad. But that number has become a trickle, and inbound travellers to mainland China have also been stopped by the harshest entry requirements on the planet, including a mandatory 14-day quarantine.
It is a situation that is unlikely to change soon, casting a dark shadow over traffic forecasts for the entire region.
