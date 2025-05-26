Cebu Pacific is dialling back growth expectations, but is still expanding rapidly

Cebu Pacific is managing to maintain an impressive capacity growth this year, although it has had to cut back its targets slightly due to the continuing headache of engine availability.

The LCC was expecting to see its grounded narrowbody numbers reducing this year, but instead they have risen to new heights. This underlines the significant role of planning for the uncertainty many airlines are dealing with at the moment.

Despite the engine challenge, as well as delays to new deliveries, Cebu Pacific has secured enough additional aircraft to maintain growth rates that would make many other airlines envious.