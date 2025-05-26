Cebu Pacific is dialling back growth expectations, but is still expanding rapidly
Cebu Pacific is managing to maintain an impressive capacity growth this year, although it has had to cut back its targets slightly due to the continuing headache of engine availability.
The LCC was expecting to see its grounded narrowbody numbers reducing this year, but instead they have risen to new heights. This underlines the significant role of planning for the uncertainty many airlines are dealing with at the moment.
Despite the engine challenge, as well as delays to new deliveries, Cebu Pacific has secured enough additional aircraft to maintain growth rates that would make many other airlines envious.
Become a CAPA Member to access Analysis Reports
Our Analysis Reports are only available to CAPA Members. CAPA Membership provides exclusive access to in-depth insights on the latest developments in the aviation and travel industry, developed by our team of dedicated analysts located in Europe, North America, Asia and Australia.
Each report offers a fresh perspective on the latest industry trends and is available online or via the CAPA mobile app, with customisable alerts to help you stay informed and identify new business opportunities.
CAPA Membership also provides access to our full suite of tools, including a tailored selection of more than 1,000 News Briefs every week and comprehensive data and analysis on thousands of companies around the world.