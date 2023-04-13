Cathay Pacific targets recovery and growth: part two – aircraft ordering resumes
Although Cathay Pacific’s immediate focus is on rebuilding capacity to pre-pandemic levels, it is also looking to fleet growth opportunities presented by expansion at Hong Kong International Airport.
The airport development, which will allow its capacity to increase beyond 2019 levels, is one of the major factors being considered as the airline group plans its next wave of aircraft orders.
The fact that Cathay Pacific is already making long term growth plans is an indication of its confidence that it can achieve a full recovery, and then set its expansion plans back on track. It is also a positive sign it has moved back into investment mode, after nearly three years of severe financial pressure, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In the shorter term the airline is taking delivery of aircraft from existing orders and is focused on returning its stored aircraft to service.
Part one of this analysis looked at how Cathay is meeting its capacity recovery targets. In part two, Cathay Pacific Chief Customer and Commercial Officer Lavinia Lau speaks to Aviation Week about fleet plans, and the importance of the airport expansion.
