Carriers tout strong demand amidst fare increases, but price elasticity is inevitable
For many publicly traded airlines, the second quarter is coming to an end, which means they'll soon deliver financial results, and presumably offer insight into demand patterns for the back half of the year.
Although most airlines remain bullish about current demand trends, few have offered concrete insight beyond the summer travel season. For now, it seems the only certainty is fuel costs will remain stubbornly high even if a resolution to conflicts in the Middle East occurs in the next few weeks.
As carriers move beyond the first half of 2026, there has to be some acceptance that price elasticity will occur; but if there's anything this industry has become acclimated to is unexpected exogenous shocks, and a certain level of resiliency is inherent to many airlines.
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