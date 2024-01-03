CAPA’s World Aviation Summit – show me the money: the outlook for aviation financing

Summary:

Lessors continue their takeover of airline finance market

Leasing companies now control more than 50% of the global commercial airline fleet. Given the substantial lessor backlogs with OEMs, the growth of the lease-friendly LCC/ULCC models and heightened levels of sale-and-leaseback activity, lessors are likely to continue to build their share of global fleets.

Not everything is rosy for the sector. As central banks have tried to tame the post-pandemic inflationary environment, global interest rates have been rising substantially through 2022 and into 2023.

Lease rates for aircraft have subsequently risen, although there is a natural lag, given the relatively small proportion of renewals in any one year, so it will take time to catch up to rising interest rates.

Leasing firms had managed to build substantial liquidity reserves when rates were low, mostly through accessing unsecured bond markets. However, the maturity profiles of some lessors mean that new issuances will need to be made at higher cost of capital, or sources of financing will need to be diversified.

The industry has also needed to deal with the fallout of the Russia-Ukraine conflict – more than 400 lessor-owned aircraft remaining in Russia and unlikely to ever be recovered. This has led to some risk averse segments of the market, notably asset-backed securitisations, being walled off as a financing source.

In the near term, leasing companies may find they are faced with renewed competition from other financing sources. Airline finances are improved, and traditional and alternative funding sources are also becoming more active.

With strong demand for air travel persisting and aircraft deliveries rebuilding, the industry is fundamentally better than it has been in years. Lessors are better positioned than ever before as travel continues to recover.

Insights from CAPA’s World Aviation Summit

This was the topic of a panel discussion at the CAPA World Aviation Summit in Abu Dhabi at the end of Nov-2023.

The session was moderated by CAPA - Centre for Aviation, Chief Financial Analyst, Jonathan Wober and included insightful observations from TAP, CFO, Goncalo Pires; Avolon, Chairman Asia Pacific & Middle East, Simon Hanson; and Etihad, CFO Raffael Quintas.

Some of the topic areas covered included:

Airline credit ratings took a hit during the pandemic. How do airlines build back their credit ratings while battling heavy debt loads and the increased cost of capital?

Airline lessors are expected to fund around 50% (or more) of global fleet deliveries in the next year. How well placed are lessors to absorb a higher cost of debt?

Outside of banks, lessors and internal cash, how are alternative financing options changing?

Environment, Society and Governance (ESG) issues have been hugely important in the finance sector. How does sustainability linked financing and other ESG elements factor into consideration for aircraft financing?

You can view the full session via the following CAPA TV recording.

