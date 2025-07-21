CAPA's 'strike' articles count is not rising with airline profits. Labour remains cautious

The confidence of aviation labour organisations to claim a greater share of industry profits when margins rise appears to be lower than it was before the COVID-19 crisis.

Historically, the number of news articles on the CAPA - Centre for Aviation website mentioning the word 'strike' has broadly followed the rise and fall of airline industry operating profit margins.

However, the number of CAPA - Centre for Aviation 'strike' articles has not increased in line with margins in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Moreover, in spite of IATA's forecast of a slight margin improvement in 2025, the number of articles halved in 1H2025 versus the same period of last year 2024.