CAPA State of the Industry: Asia Pacific aviation at an inflection point

The Asia Pacific aviation sector finds itself navigating a complex landscape of recovery dynamics, structural shifts, and emerging challenges that collectively signal a fundamental transformation in the region's aviation ecosystem.

The current trajectory reveals a market that has moved beyond simple pandemic recovery metrics toward a more nuanced phase of strategic recalibration and sustainable growth planning.

Those were the key observations delivered by CAPA - Centre for Aviation in its Asia Pacific region State of the Industry address at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit - Asia conference in Singapore on 30-Oct-2025.