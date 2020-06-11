CAPA launches Airline Capacity Forecast Model, supported by OAG

CAPA's Airline Capacity Forecast Model

CAPA's Airline Capacity Forecast Model applies assumptions around six key phases; Zero/Grounded, Skeleton, Acutely Restricted, Basic, Restrained and Standard.

Regularly updated and constantly reassessed on the basis of numerous inputs including CAPA's daily 3-400 global aviation news items, the CAPA Model helps users interactively track the pace of recovery in their relevant market.

Derek Sadubin, Managing Director, CAPA – Centre for Aviation said:

“The impact of COVID-19 has damaged the efficacy of traditional methods of understanding the future size and scale of our industry. Frustrated by the lack of a model that takes into account border closures and other key assumptions around the pace of recovery of domestic and international passenger markets, we set out to build our own model with the support of OAG’”.

CAPA Airline Capacity Models are now available for Australia, New Zealand and China.

Models for the UK, France, Germany, the USA, India, Japan, South Korea and other countries are under preparation

Live demonstrations of the new model are available on request by completing your details here or contacting membership@centreforaviation.com

CAPA - Centre for Aviation (CAPA), part of Aviation Week Network, is the leading provider of independent aviation market intelligence, analysis and data services covering worldwide developments. Established in 1990, CAPA’s platforms help the aviation sector and supplier businesses stay informed, remain connected to industry leaders and fuel inspiration to drive change.

About OAG

OAG is a leading global travel data provider, that has been powering the growth and innovation of the air travel ecosystem since 1929. Headquartered in the UK, OAG has global operations in the USA, Singapore, Japan, Lithuania and China. For more information, visit: www.oag.com and follow us on Twitter @OAG Aviation.

