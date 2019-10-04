Canada's new aviation regulations: good intentions, poor outcomes
The aviation industry seems to be a never ending target for regulators, especially as governments seek to curry favour with their respective electorates.
Airlines in Canada are working to adjust to new passenger regulations that recently took effect in the country, and the second set of those new rules will be rolled out in Dec-2019.
In some respects those new regulations showcase how the best intentions of governments can become detrimental to major stakeholders involved in the rule-making, and reflect the never ending cycle of rules that sometimes go awry.
Canada’s largest airline, Air Canada, stresses that while many newer regulations, which also include carbon taxes and changes to labour codes, are created with good intentions, the reality is that airlines have already been employing policies that are similar to the latest passenger rules being rolled out across the country.
Become a CAPA Member to access Analysis Reports
Our Analysis Reports are only available to CAPA Members. CAPA Membership provides exclusive access to in-depth insights on the latest developments in the aviation and travel industry, developed by our team of dedicated analysts located in Europe, North America, Asia and Australia.
Each report offers a fresh perspective on the latest industry trends and is available online or via the CAPA mobile app, with customisable alerts to help you stay informed and identify new business opportunities.
CAPA Membership also provides access to our full suite of tools, including a tailored selection of more than 400 News Briefs every weekday and comprehensive data and analysis on thousands of companies around the world.