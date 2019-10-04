Canada's new aviation regulations: good intentions, poor outcomes

The aviation industry seems to be a never ending target for regulators, especially as governments seek to curry favour with their respective electorates.

Airlines in Canada are working to adjust to new passenger regulations that recently took effect in the country, and the second set of those new rules will be rolled out in Dec-2019.

In some respects those new regulations showcase how the best intentions of governments can become detrimental to major stakeholders involved in the rule-making, and reflect the never ending cycle of rules that sometimes go awry.

Canada’s largest airline, Air Canada, stresses that while many newer regulations, which also include carbon taxes and changes to labour codes, are created with good intentions, the reality is that airlines have already been employing policies that are similar to the latest passenger rules being rolled out across the country.