Business travel hits record spending, but airlines face a harder growth equation

Global business travel is entering 2026 in remarkably resilient shape. The Global Business Travel Association (GBTA) forecasts spending of USD1.71 trillion, up 7.2%, while the number of business trips rises only 1.3% to approximately 1.84 billion. That divergence is the defining feature of the market. Business travel is growing, but much of the increase in expenditure reflects higher prices, longer journeys, disrupted networks and a greater concentration of value in each trip rather than a dramatic expansion in corporate mobility.

For airlines, that creates both opportunity and constraint. Premium demand remains robust, with 42% of business travellers typically flying in premium cabins, while corporate travel continues to underpin long-haul and intercontinental networks. Yet higher fares cannot indefinitely substitute for additional passenger volumes. Companies are becoming more selective, technology investment is creating new project-based travel demand, and geographic growth is becoming increasingly uneven.

Asia Pacific remains the largest regional business travel market, while the Americas are gaining momentum from technology and AI investment. The Middle East faces an exceptional contraction amid geopolitical disruption. The longer-term prize for airlines is therefore not simply more business travellers, but a greater share of the journeys that companies still consider indispensable.

The next phase of business travel will be defined by value density rather than volume.