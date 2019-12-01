Brazil’s largest airlines express optimism heading into 2020

Brazil’s three largest airlines are expressing a certain level of optimism heading into 2020 as prospects for the country’s economy look solid and demand is holding steady. Those operators are also encouraged by the approach that Brazil’s new government is taking towards the aviation industry.

For now, it seems that capacity growth in Brazil’s domestic market during 2020 is largely rational, which should help to strengthen yields if demand trends continue to remain positive.

There is always a chance that Brazil’s fortunes could turn, but it appears that after years of contraction followed by tepid economic growth, the country is moving in the right direction.