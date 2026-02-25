Beyond the queue: smarter security will ultimately shape the future of global air travel

The balance between passenger convenience and security is no longer an either-or proposition - it is the defining challenge of 2026.

Airports now face a more complex, fluid threat landscape than ever before. Rapid technological, political and social change has brought forth new security threats, which evolve daily and challenge airports.

From savvy stowaways and drone incursions to cyberattacks (which surged by 600% in recent years), the breadth of risks spans physical, digital and human vectors. In this environment, vigilance cannot stand still.

Yet today's innovators remind us that technology can be our ally: the same advances that empower attackers can also be turned against them, with far less impact on honest travellers. In fact, a wave of emerging technologies is already reshaping the passenger journey.