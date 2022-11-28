Azul ups the competitive stakes at Sao Paulo Congonhas with its long-awaited expansion

Brazilian operator Azul has held one of the most bullish views as the global aviation industry reshapes itself in a post-pandemic environment.

The airline believes it could eventually serve up to 200 destinations within Brazil. But in the short term, Azul is gearing up to double its presence at São Paulo Congonhas after receiving coveted slots at the airport.

Azul has long sought to build up its presence at Congonhas, and the company believes its ability to tap a diverse fleet will create a competitive advantage as it grows in the market.