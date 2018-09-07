Azul Airlines: attracted to Embraer E2s to replace E1s
Brazil’s third largest airline, Azul, has made significant changes to its fleet during the past few years, ranging from the introduction of Airbus A330 widebodies to the latest generation Airbus narrowbody – the A320neo.
More recently, the airline has been working to shed its older, more encumbered Embraer E-Jets, and in Jul-2018 it signed a letter of intent for an additional 21 Embraer E2 jets. Now Azul aims to shed its older E-195 E1 jets by 2021.
The plan to accelerate the exit of E1s from Azul’s fleet was driven in part by financing arrangements for those jets (forged during the company’s start-up phase) that are unfavourable now that Azul is celebrating a decade of service in 2018.
