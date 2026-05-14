Aviation’s next test: Why 2026 may be defined by survival, not growth

The aviation industry entered 2026 expecting continued recovery, but rising geopolitical instability and fuel volatility are reshaping the outlook for the remainder of the year. The high-profile collapse of Spirit Airlines and the early closure of Lufthansa CityLine highlight growing pressure on airlines operating in an increasingly uncertain environment.

This CAPA - Centre for Aviation analysis examines how geopolitical disruption, fuel market instability and shifting passenger confidence are challenging industry sustainability… and how airlines are responding through capacity discipline, targeted flight reductions and more selective network planning, particularly on high-frequency routes where cuts can be absorbed with limited passenger impact.

While demand remains relatively resilient, airline economics are becoming more fragile. The report explores both the likely baseline scenario of slower growth and tighter financial discipline, as well as a potential worst-case scenario involving prolonged fuel shocks and wider operational disruption.

Ultimately, resilience and adaptability are emerging as aviation's defining competitive advantages.