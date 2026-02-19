Aviation's cyber wake-up call: the cost of complacency in a digital age

As aviation accelerates its digital transformation, the industry is entering a new era of operational efficiency, data-driven decision-making, and automation.

Yet alongside these gains lies an escalating and often underappreciated threat: cyber vulnerability.

From flight operations and air traffic management to passenger systems and maintenance platforms, the aviation ecosystem is now deeply interconnected - and increasingly exposed. While regulators and operators acknowledge the growing risks, progress toward a unified, transparent cybersecurity culture remains uneven.

This report argues that meaningful resilience begins not with technology alone, but with recognition, openness, and collective accountability. In a sector where safety has always been paramount, cyber security must now be treated as a core operational discipline rather than a peripheral IT concern. The adoption of artificial intelligence and advanced digital tools, while transformative, further amplifies the attack surface and raises urgent questions about governance, oversight, and trust.

True preparedness demands more than compliance; it requires a shift in mindset. By embracing transparency, sharing best practices, and fostering collaboration across airlines, airports, manufacturers, and regulators, the industry can strengthen its collective defences.

In doing so, aviation has the opportunity not only to mitigate cyber risk, but to set a global benchmark for resilience in the digital age.