Aviation Sustainability: Singapore’s new SAF proposal is an important policy marker for the region

The Singapore government’s plan to introduce a sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) uplift requirement, along with a passenger levy to fund it, represents one of the most significant SAF policy initiatives in the Asia-Pacific region.

Singapore’s proposal is notable in its own right, and it is given extra importance due to its standing as one of the leading Asia-Pacific hubs. This means that the initiative will affect many of the region’s airlines, and will likely influence other regulators.

The intention is to start with a small-scale SAF usage target and build it up in stages. Although the government wants to advance its sustainability goals, it is also wary of creating too heavy a burden for airlines or damaging the competitiveness of Singapore Changi International Airport.

This careful approach means that airlines are, so far, positive about Singapore’s new SAF initiative.