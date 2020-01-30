Aviation Sustainability and the Environment, CAPA 30-Jan-2020

This CAPA report features a summary of recent aviation sustainability and environment news, selected from the 300+ news alerts published daily by CAPA. For more information, please contact us.

Lufthansa receives EUR350,000 in SAFs purchases through Compensaid carbon offsetting platform

Lufthansa Group, via its official Twitter account and website, reported (29-Jan-2020) it has received over EUR350,000 to date in contributions to purchase sustainable aviation fuels (SAF) via its Compensaid carbon offsetting platform. Contributions have enabled the purchase of close to 350,000 litres of SAFs to date, equating to direct CO2 savings of more than 710 tonnes.

Bristol Airport bus company adds two low emission vehicles

Bristol Airport announced (29-Jan-2020) two low emission air decker vehicles have joined the Bath Bus Company fleet which operates to and from the airport.

Bath Bus Company MD stated: "This investment and further update to the Air Decker fleet, which has grown to meet the demand now offers a range of vehicles with reduced emissions on this Bristol Airport service. Passenger numbers have increased with more opting to pre-book airport travel online than previously. Internet ticket sales are up by 30% on 2018".

Bristol Airport surface access strategy manager Paul Baker stated: "t is great to see the growth on this route for customers and staff and the addition of these new Euro 6 low emission vehicles will contribute to reducing our carbon emissions." [more - original PR]

Birmingham Airport revising carbon management plan

Birmingham Airport CEO Nick Barton stated (28-Jan-2020) the airport is "revising our existing carbon management plan and developing a roadmap". Mr Barton added it is "setting and prioritising carbon reduction objectives that will help meet our ambition to be a net zero carbon airport by the year 2033". [more - original PR]

AAI deploys six electric vehicles at Vijayawada Airport

Airports Authority of India (AAI) reportedly deployed six electric vehicles designed by Energy Efficiency Services Limited at Vijayawada Airport (The Hindu/New Indian Express, 27/28-Jan-2020). Vijayawada Airport director G Madhusudhana Rao said the vehicles will help the airport reduce carbon emissions and said the AAI plans to deploy additional electric vehicles at Vijayawada in the near future.