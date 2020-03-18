Aviation Sustainability and the Environment, CAPA 18-Mar-2020

‘This CAPA report features a summary of recent aviation sustainability and environment news, selected from the 300+ news alerts published daily by CAPA. For more information, please contact us.’

Gevo reports series of renewable fuel deals with major airlines in 4Q2019

Gevo reported (17-Mar-2020) the following 4Q2019 financial highlights:

Gevo has approximately USD500 million of take-or-pay off-take agreements in place for a combination of renewable jet fuel and renewable isooctane for gasoline. This represents the revenue forecast of 17 million gallons p/a of off-take across the life of the contracts, with delivery expected to begin in 2023. The full revenue potential is subject to the completion of an expansion to Gevo's production facility in Luverne, Minnesota, which is expected to be constructed over the next several years;

Gevo signed a fuel sales agreement with SAS on 12-Nov-2019 to produce and supply renewable jet fuel for use and distribution in low carbon fuel regions of the US from the planned expansion of the Luverne Facility;

On 02-Dec-2019, Gevo announced Avfuel Corporation commenced delivery of Gevo's renewable jet fuel to Bombardier for new customer aircraft deliveries in Canada. Following the end of the period, Gevo announced it supplied renewable jet fuel to Avfuel for delivery to Banyan Air Service in Fort Lauderdale;

On 17-Dec-2019, Gevo announced Delta Air Lines agreed to purchase 10 million gallons p/a of advanced renewable biofuels from Gevo, subject to the completion of the expansion of the Luverne Facility;

On 06-Feb-2020, Gevo received certification from the Roundtable on Sustainable Biomaterials for its sourcing of sustainable corn at the Luverne Facility and its production of intermediate feedstock isobutanol, which is in addition to Gevo's certification from International Sustainability and Carbon Certification under the ISCC PLUS scheme for food, fuel, industrial applications, energy, and biofuels outside of Europe. [more - original PR]

airBaltic emissions per revenue passenger kilometer down 33% since 2008

airBaltic decreased (17-Mar-2020) the amount of CO2 emissions to 95 grams per revenue passenger kilometer in 2019, a decrease of 33% compared to 2008. The reduction was achieved by modernising the fleet and optimising landing procedures. Emissions are expected to further decrease as the carrier continues to receive new aircraft. airBaltic is also implementing a new strategy from 2020 to replace plastic items by environmentally friendly alternatives. [more - original PR]

Sustainability:

airBaltic comes from a region rich in forests, which lies in the caress of the sea – the Baltics. Naturally, cherishing and preserving the natural treasures of the Baltics are deeply rooted in the Company’s core values.

As one of the most innovative airlines globally, airBaltic is strongly committed to reduce its impact on the environment. airBaltic’s goal is to become the greenest airline in Europe, thus in 2019 airBaltic placed great emphasis on sustainability. Already today the Company flies a growing number of Airbus A220-300, the greenest commercial aircraft available, and have introduced various other notable initiatives to decrease CO2 emissions.

Hyderabad Airport declares itself single use plastic free

Hyderabad Rajiv Gandhi International Airport reportedly declared itself a single use plastic free airport on 01-Mar-2020 (The Hindu BusinessLine/DFNI Online/The Moodie Davitt Report, 17-Mar-2020).