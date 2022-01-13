Aviation Sustainability and the Environment, CAPA 13-Jan-2022

This CAPA report features a summary of recent aviation sustainability and environment news, selected from the 300+ news alerts published daily by CAPA. For more information, please contact us.

easyJet, Europe’s leading airline, has announced it is working with Cranfield Aerospace Solutions to support the development of its hydrogen fuel cell propulsion system for commercial aircraft, as part of the airline’s ambition to de-carbonise aviation.

Cranfield Aerospace Solutions is developing its hydrogen fuel cell propulsion system for an existing 9-seat Britten-Norman Islander aircraft, which is planned to be flying by 2023, and is now working with easyJet to understand how the adoption of zero-carbon technologies could integrate with an airline operations for future introduction of the technology.

easyJet will support Cranfield Aerospace Solutions on the project, providing an airline operator’s perspective on the development of hydrogen propulsion and internal expertise, to assist in the development of this technology for commercial aviation.

David Morgan, Director of Flight Operations, easyJet, said:

“easyJet remains absolutely committed to sustainable flying and a towards a future with zero-emission flying. We know that technology is a key driver to achieve our decarbonisation targets with hydrogen propulsion a frontrunner for short-haul airlines like easyJet. We are dedicated to working with industry leading partners to support the development of these promising new technologies and we look forward collaborating with Cranfield Aerospace Solutions to support bringing this technology to maturity as early as possible.”

Paul Hutton, Chief Executive Officer, CAeS, said:

“CAeS is committed to ensuring the wide-spread adoption of zero-emissions aircraft and for this to succeed, the solutions must be commercially viable. We are delighted to be working with easyJet which, as Europe’s leading airline, is ideally placed to help shape our development with the end user in mind. Our 9-seat hydrogen fuel cell powered B-N Islander development is a vital first step in our journey to design and manufacture larger, longer range, regional aircraft between 19 and 100 seats. To have easyJet come with us on this journey is a great example of how organisations large and small must come together to secure the future of our industry and the planet.”

Championing the development of a zero-emission aircraft to de-carbonise aviation has long been a focus for easyJet and the airline is working with partners across the industry like Cranfield, as well as Airbus, Rolls-Royce and Wright Electric, to accelerate the development of zero-emission technologies and supporting infrastructure. The airline is optimistic that it could begin flying customers on planes powered by hydrogen-combustion, hydrogen-electric or a hybrid of both by the mid to late-2030s.

In November, the airline announced that it has joined Race to Zero, a global UN-backed campaign to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 at the latest. In joining Race to Zero, the airline is committing to set an interim science-based target for 2035 as well as to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, of which technology for zero-emissions flying will play an important part.

In 2019, it became the first major airline worldwide to offset the carbon emissions from the fuel used for all its flights, and currently remains the only major airline in Europe to do so. This comes at no additional cost to its customers and the airline only supports projects that are certified by either Gold Standard or Verified Carbon Standard. This is an interim measure while new technologies are developed.

Beyond carbon, easyJet is focusing on reducing plastic – more than 36 million single-use plastic items were eliminated – as well as reducing waste within its wider operations and the supply chain. The airline recently introduced new crew uniforms made from recycled plastic bottles. With 45 bottles in each uniform this has the potential to prevent 2.7 million plastic bottles from ending up in landfill or in oceans over the next five years.

Original report: Envirotainer Welcomes Delta Cargo as the latest airline to approve the new Releye® RLP container Envirotainer, the global market leader in secure cold chain solutions for air transportation of pharmaceuticals, today announced that Delta Cargo has approved the Envirotainer Releye® RLP for usage on their fleet of aircrafts. With this approval, Delta Cargo can now transport the Releye® RLP on their wide-reaching global network, increasing the capacity to meet the ever-growing need for temperature-controlled, high-quality, connected ULD solutions. The Releye provides outstanding environmental performance, delivering up to 90% reduction in CO2 emissions compared to available passive solutions, based on life-cycle analysis. The Releye® RLP uses rechargeable batteries to power its electric heating and compressor cooling system and can power its system for over 170 hours on a single charge. With its unique feature set, the Releye® RLP sets a new standard for secure cold chain solutions bringing a temperature-controlled air freight container to market with a new footprint, industry-leading autonomy and fully integrated live monitoring. "The introduction of the Releye® RLP, in combination with our CEIV certified pharma network, provides our customers with more choice when looking for reliable container options to support the growing demand for pharma and vaccine shipments" said Jannie Davel, Managing Director Cargo Commercial at Delta Cargo. "We are happy to welcome Delta Cargo as a carrier of the Envirotainer Releye® RLP container," says Don Harrison, Head of Global Key Accounts, Airlines at Envirotainer. He continued, "With the new Releye® RLP, Delta Cargo can offer their customers the latest active fully connected solution to protect the integrity and quality of air freight medicine products throughout the supply chain." Air France introduces on board comfort kit comprising 93% recycled material Air France announced (12-Jan-2022) it will offer long haul, business class and premium economy passengers a comfort kit comprising 93% recycled material, during the winter 2021/2022 schedule. The airline will replace plastic by offering toothbrushes and pens made of cornstarch, and ear plugs packaged in kraft paper. Across all cabins, plastic packaging of each kit is replaced by a tamper evident seal, while headsets are cleaned and disinfected to eliminate single use headphone protectors. [more - original PR] Original report: A new more eco-responsible collection of Air France comfort kits This winter, Air France is offering its long-haul Business customers a new comfort kit. As part of an eco-responsible approach, this kit is the first model made up of 93% recycled material. This sober and elegant kit features the company's historic winged seahorse emblem, embodying its rich history. It comes in two colours, navy blue and grey. Special thought has also been given to its content. Each kit thus contains the following items - A toothbrush and pen made of cornstarch, and ear plugs packaged in kraft paper, eliminating the use of plastic;

To ensure optimum comfort for customers, the large and soft sleep mask, socks, toothpaste and Clarins cosmetics are still included in the kit. Customers travelling in the long-haul Premium Economy cabin receive a dark blue kit with a sporty look. The kit features the accent, the symbol of the Air France brand, in a red or blue version. The content of this kit has been adapted in the same spirit - A toothbrush made of cornstarch and ear plugs packaged in kraft paper

A sleep mask and a pair of socks. In all cabins, the plastic packaging of each kit is now replaced by a tamper-evident seal. In addition, headsets are systematically cleaned and disinfected, allowing Air France to eliminate single-use headphone protectors and their packaging offered previously. Intended as a genuine gift sporting the Air France colours, these kits can be collected and taken home after the trip and used again. By offering ever more eco-friendly comfort kits, Air France is pursuing its everyday actions to reduce the use of single-use plastic on board its flights whenever possible.

Clean Sky outlines zero emission ACHIEVE taxiing system for turboprops