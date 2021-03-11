Aviation Sustainability and the Environment, CAPA 11-Mar-2021

This CAPA report features a summary of recent aviation sustainability and environment news, selected from the 300+ news alerts published daily by CAPA. For more information, please contact us.

Air France CEO: 'Technology will be key' to achieving emissions reduction goals

Air France CEO Anne Rigail, speaking at CAPA Live March 2021, stated (10-Mar-2021) the airline aims to achieve emissions reduction targets through fleet renewal, sustainable fuels and other action plans.

Ms Rigail said "the technology will be key" to achieving sustainability goals, adding: "Sustainable fuel will be totally essential to achieve these goals". However, she noted that sustainable aviation fuel prices are "very high".

American Airlines and Kuehne + Nagel sign agreement for use of SAF

American Airlines and Kuehne + Nagel International signed (09-Mar-2021) an agreement to allocate a portion of the carbon reduction benefit American Airlines generates through its use of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) to Kuehne + Nagel.

The agreement covers use of more than three million gallons of SAF over three years, which equates to a reduction in life cycle emissions from aviation of approximately 26,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - II]

Original report: American Airlines Builds on Commitment to Sustainable Fuels with Kuehne+Nagel

American Airlines has reached an agreement in principle with Kuehne+Nagel to allocate a portion of the carbon reduction benefit the airline generates through its use of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) to the logistics company, one of American’s leading cargo customers.

The agreement in principle is believed to be the largest SAF collaboration between a freight logistics company and an airline, based on the 3 million gallons of fuel it covers. This volume equates to a reduction in lifecycle carbon emissions from air travel of nearly 26,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide (CO2) over three years, the equivalent of a Boeing 787-9 passenger aircraft flying carbon neutral around the world 25 times. Importantly, the reductions in carbon emissions are accounted for within the aviation sector.

“Partnering with Kuehne+Nagel as part of our effort to reduce the impact of aviation on our planet has been an incredible example of the kind of collaboration that will drive real change,” said Jessica Tyler, President of American Airlines Cargo and Vice President of Operations Innovation & Delivery. “This strategic, market-based solution will help create a cleaner supply chain and is aimed at accelerating our transition to a low-carbon future.”

The agreement in principle with Kuehne+Nagel follows a similar agreement between American and Deloitte. Each such agreement is a model the airline hopes can be adopted more widely as a way to reflect demand for sustainable aviation fuel, build the market and quicken the industry’s transition from fossil-based jet fuels to more sustainable alternatives.

“The demand for environmentally friendly air logistics services is certainly on the rise,” said Yngve Ruud, member of the Management Board of Kuehne+Nagel, responsible for air logistics. “Through the innovative collaboration with American Airlines, we are pleased to support our customers’ sustainability ambitions and contribute to the development and widespread use of alternative aviation fuels. We encourage all the industry stakeholders to join us in bringing carbon-neutral flying one step closer.”

American has been taking delivery of SAF at San Francisco International Airport since last summer and has committed to using 9 million gallons of SAF over the coming three years. The SAF American is using in its operation is produced from waste fats and reduces lifecycle CO2 emissions by 75% compared to traditional jet fuel. Since SAF meets stringent ASTM aviation fuel specifications, all aircraft and engine manufacturer operational procedures and limitations are identical to those for regular aviation fuel.

United focused on carbon capture, not 'fig leaf' carbon offsets: CEO

United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby, speaking at CAPA Live March 2021, stated (10-Mar-2021) sustainable aviation fuels will be a "huge component" of the airline's efforts to reduce 100% of its greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

The other major element will be direct carbon capture and sequestration, which Mr Kirby said "is what the solution ultimately has to be".

Mr Kirby said traditional carbon offset programmes "are a fig leaf" for companies "to pretend that they've done the right thing for sustainability", while sequestration is "something that can really make a difference" and represents "a real opportunity for us to lead".

He said climate change is "the defining issue for our generation to solve".

ANA Holdings partners with Fermenstation to create sustainable consumer products

ANA Holdings (ANA) announced (10-Mar-2021) partnership with Fermenstation Co Ltd to utilise food by-products to create consumer products.

This collaboration is part of ANA's efforts to improve sustainability practices and place the company on track to achieve its 2050 environment, social and governance goals. [more - original PR]

Original report: ANA HOLDINGS Partners with Fermenstation to Implement ESG-driven Circular Project to Benefit Consumers

Companies will use biomass such as bananas and rice to create antibacterial wet wipes, ethanol and cattle feed.

· Collaboration is the latest example of ANA HD’s commitment to ESG goals.

ANA HOLDINGS INC. (hereinafter “ANA HD”) is partnering with Japan-based Fermenstation Co. Ltd (hereinafter “Fermenstation”) to utilize food by-products to create consumer products. This collaboration is another effort by ANA to improve sustainability practices and place the company on track to achieve its 2050 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) goals.

Fermenstation is an innovative startup that creates beauty products made from fermented rice and other ingredients. All Nippon Airways Trading Co., Ltd (ANATC), a group company of ANA HD, will procure and deliver unconsumable bananas from Ecuador-based Tanabe Farm to Fermenstation for use in the production of antibacterial wet wipes and ethanol. The wipes rely primarily on organic and natural components such as rice and bananas, coupled with Fermenstation's technology, making them ideal for those with sensitive skin.

“Everyone at ANA HD is excited about the opportunity to partner with Fermenstation to advance our ambitious ESG agenda,” said Takashi Shiki, Chief Executive Officer of All Nippon Airways Trading Co.,Ltd. “By placing a continued emphasis on ESG and collaborating with other leading enterprises, we will contribute to societal good while growing the business. This is another example of ANA HD dedication to adopting innovative strategies that allow us to give back to the communities in which we operate.”

The spread of COVID-19 has made people more mindful of the strong connection between hygiene and health, and there continues to be a strong demand for antibacterial wet wipes. Repurposing the banana by-products will also help ANA Group reduce its food loss levels.

After the ethanol is extracted from the fermented bananas and rice, the leftover residue will be used as cattle feed in Iwate Prefecture, where Fermenstation’s production base and rice paddies are located. By fully using each component, ANA and Fermenstation are creating a new, circular economy.

ANA has been commended for its strong ESG efforts and was the only company in the aviation industry to receive the Gold Class distinction from the 2021 S&P Global Sustainability Awards. Other ESG-related awards for ANA HD have been presented by IATA, J-Win and the Dow Jones Sustainability Index.

Delta Air Lines commits to carbon neutrality plan from Mar-2021

Delta Air Lines committed (04-Mar-2021) to a new carbon neutrality plan from Mar-2021 onwards. Details include:

Over USD30 million budgeted for a portfolio of verified offsets to mitigate 13 million metric tonnes of 2020 emissions;

Planning long term investments in sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) and carbon sequestration advancements and analysing the role of developing propulsion technologies;

Building coalitions and engaging stakeholders to broaden availability of sustainable aviation fuels, including first partnerships with Nike and Deloitte;

The carrier intends to directly reduce emissions through fleet and operational efficiencies and address remaining emissions through carbon offset project investments;

Medium term goal to replace 10% of its jet fuel refined from fossil fuel with SAF by the end of 2030. Delta has agreed to purchase a future supply of 70 million gallons of SAF p/a, including 10 million from 2024 and 60 million from 2025. This represents a projected 1.7% of Delta's total annual fuel consumption, adjusted for 2019 flying levels. [more - original PR]

Original report: Delta’s ambitious carbon neutrality plan balances immediate actions and long-term investments on path to zero-impact aviation

Delta Air Lines’ audacious commitment to carbon neutrality from March 2020 onward is coming to fruition with swift impact through immediate actions coupled with long-term investments to combat climate change.