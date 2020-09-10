Aviation Sustainability and the Environment, CAPA 10-Sep-2020

This CAPA report features a summary of recent aviation sustainability and environment news, selected from the 300+ news alerts published daily by CAPA. For more information, please contact us.

Original report: Airbus joined by European partners to demonstrate reduced emission fello'fly operations

Airbus joined by European partners to demonstrate reduced emission fello’fly operations

Airbus has signed agreements with two airline customers; Frenchbee and SAS Scandinavian Airlines, as well as three Air Navigation Service Providers (ANSP); France’s DSNA (Direction des Services de la Navigation Aérienne), the UK’s NATS and EUROCONTROL to demonstrate the operational feasibility of Airbus’ demonstrator project, fello’fly, for reducing aviation emissions. Inspired by biomimicry, fello’fly is based on Wake Energy Retrieval (WER) to reduce aviation emissions. WER replicates the behaviour of birds, which fly together to reduce their energy consumption. The technique of a follower aircraft retrieving energy lost by a leader, by flying in the smooth updraft of air the wake creates, reduces fuel consumption in the range of 5-10% per trip. Frenchbee and SAS will provide airline expertise in flight planning and operations for the collaborative requirements necessary for bringing together aircraft before and during a fello’fly operation. DSNA, NATS and EUROCONTROL will contribute air navigation expertise defining how two aircraft can be brought safely together, minimising impact on today’s procedures. In parallel Airbus will continue working on the technical solution to assist pilots in ensuring that aircraft remain safely positioned. Under the agreements, Airbus, Frenchbee, SAS, DSNA, NATS and EUROCONTROL will develop a safe and realistic concept of operations (CONOPS) necessary to shape future operational regulations for fello’flights. Flight testing will take place throughout 2020 using two Airbus A350 aircraft, with the involvement of the airlines and ANSPs as early as 2021 in an oceanic airspace. Given the high potential to make a significant impact on emissions reduction for the aviation industry as a whole, directly contributing to the sector’s sustainable growth goals, Airbus is targeting a controlled Entry-Into-Service (EIS), which is expected by the middle of this decade. fello’fly is part of Airbus UpNext, an Airbus subsidiary created to give future technologies a development fast track by building demonstrators at speed and scale.

Original report: Innovation Challenge by Air France : Champagne & Wine Glasses single use plastic alternatives

Sep-2020 Air France is committed to reducing its environmental impact and limiting the use of single use plastic which has already been partly achieved by getting rid of water/soft drinks plastic cups. As Air France is the only remaining airline serving champagne in economy class, they are looking to improve their sustainable in-flight operations by replacing the current use of plastic wine/champagne glasses with new and stylish single-use glasses made from bio-based/compostable materials.

airBaltic CEO notes continuing importance of sustainability

airBaltic CEO Martin Gauss said sustainability in aviation remains important and will become more so after the coronavirus crisis subsides (nra.lv, 09-Sep-2020).

Mr Gauss added while the carrier's Destination 2020 CLEAN business plan was adapted to the current situation, it continues to focus on climate and sustainability.

The carrier plans to operate a single aircraft type in the future to achieve fuel savings of 82% and will continue to invest in electric motors. Mr Gauss said airBaltic will continue to grow.

Original report: Gevo Provides Business Update

Gevo, Inc. (“Gevo”) (NASDAQ: GEVO), today provided an update on its business and strategic plans.

Highlights:

Gevo recently raised approximately $46 million, net of expenses, from a Registered Direct Offering and approximately $16 million as a result of warrant exercises. This capital infusion substantially improves Gevo’s ability to execute on its strategic plans.

Gevo continues to pursue a licensing and developer strategy that is expected to enable the construction of up to three production facilities and capacity expansions. The production facilities and expansions are needed to provide the product required under its existing and expected, future take-or-pay, off-take agreements. The licensing and developer strategy should reduce or eliminate the need for Gevo construction capital by utilizing project-level debt and third-party equity.

Gevo continues to seek a targeted capital raise of ~$200 million of project-level equity using a project financing structure to build up to three production facilities. The first expanded production facility or project is expected to be located at Gevo’s current production facility located in Luverne, Minnesota.

As previously announced, Gevo engaged Citigroup Global Markets Inc. (“Citigroup”) to lead a process to develop the three projects and procure the capital needed by Gevo to build up to three production facilities. Gevo expects it will take approximately one year to develop and close the financing for the first project. Assuming Gevo successfully closes on a financing in the next 12 months, Gevo would expect production of hydrocarbon fuels from the first project in late 2023 or early 2024.

“We currently have approximately $81 million in cash on the balance sheet. This cash will provide us with the ability to eliminate the White-box convertible note on the maturity date at the end of the year. I am pleased to say that we now have more financial resources to execute on our strategy. We plan to use those resources to complete critical work related to full engineering, site access and development, and permitting work necessary to fully develop our initial three production facilities to project finance standards. Furthermore, we will continue to develop the marketplace and try to obtain more renewable hydrocarbon offtake contracts,” said Patrick Gruber, Chief Executive Officer of Gevo.

Business and Strategy Review

Marketplace Development

Gevo will continue to develop the marketplace and try to create additional customer demand for its next generation of renewable premium gasoline, jet fuel and diesel fuel products that have the potential to achieve zero carbon emissions, while addressing the market need of reducing greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives.

Utilizing Special Purpose Entities for Production Facilities Construction

Gevo’s strategy is to act as the licensor of its technology and project developer. This strategy is intended to allow Gevo to recapture the capital deployed to develop projects, with such capital recoveries occurring at financial closings of any successful development projects. Gevo’s current strategy is for any production facilities to be owned by Special Purpose Entities (“SPEs”) that will be non or limited-recourse companies. Gevo intends to negotiate minority ownership interests in the SPEs. The developer business model is expected to provide Gevo with fee income streams from SPEs for value-added functions around technology licensing, project management, and operations and maintenance. There is no assurance that Gevo will be successful in executing this licensing and developer project finance strategy.

Update on Project Financing Efforts

In April 2020, Gevo engaged Citigroup to help secure project finance funding to develop and establish production capabilities for its contracted products across up to three production facilities. To facilitate this expansion, Gevo estimates the project capital cost would be around $700 million, including $200 million of equity and $500 million of debt. Gevo is still in the early phase of the Citigroup process of securing financing with the process slowed somewhat due issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Gevo expects it will take approximately one year to develop and close the financing for the first project. Production of hydrocarbon fuels from the first project is not expected prior to late 2023 or early 2024.

Gevo believes the following additional key milestones are important to potential project investors: finalizing and acquiring the rights to the additional production facility sites, completing engineering work to finalize the exact capital requirements, securing additional take-or-pay contracts and developing plans to mitigate various financial risks associated with the proposed projects. On a proforma modeling basis, which incorporates a range of assumptions, the production facilities in the SPEs should yield greater than 20% levered internal rate of returns for investors. Gevo cannot assure whether it will be successful in securing investors for its potential development projects on acceptable terms or at all.

Capital Deployment

Going forward, Gevo intends to use its cash to secure additional customers, further develop the marketplace for its low-carbon fuels, fund incremental process improvements, engineering, and site development and permitting. Gevo believes its stronger capitalization provides it the needed flexibility and financial strength to manage through the development process of securing project financing as well as to weather unexpected challenges.