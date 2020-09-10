Aviation Sustainability and the Environment, CAPA 10-Sep-2020
Airbus signs two European airlines and three ANSPs as partners for fello’fly demonstration project
Air France and Solar Impulse launch competition to improve onboard recycling
Air France begins testing all-electric ramp handling ops
airBaltic CEO notes continuing importance of sustainability
Gevo seeking USD200m capital raise to support sustainable fuel plans
Airbus signs two European airlines and three ANSPs as partners for fello’fly demonstration project
Airbus signed (09-Sep-2020) a series of agreements concerning its fello'fly operations emissions reduction demonstrator project.
Partners signed include Frenchbee and SAS Scandinavian Airlines, as well as three ANSPs, France's DSNA (Direction des Services de la Navigation Aérienne), the UK's NATS and EUROCONTROL.
The partners will work to demonstrate the operational feasibility of using wake energy retrieval (WER) formation flying to reduce aviation emissions. WER replicates bird formation flying behaviour to lower energy consumption.
The technique of a follower aircraft retrieving energy lost by a leader, by flying in the smooth updraft of air the wake creates, reduces fuel consumption in the range of 5%-10% per trip.
The partners will develop a safe and realistic concept of operations necessary to shape future operational regulations for fello'flights.
Flight testing will take place throughout 2020 using two A350 aircraft, with the involvement of the airlines and ANSPs as early as 2021 in an oceanic airspace. [more - original PR]
Air France and Solar Impulse launch competition to improve onboard recycling
Air France and the Solar Impulse Foundation launched (Sep-2020) an innovation challenge to improve Air France's sustainable inflight operations. The competition aims to select a concept that replaces current plastic wine/champagne glasses onboard with new single-use glasses made from biobased/compostable materials. Criteria highlights include:
- Bio-based with a capacity of 15cl;
- Production of between three million and eight million units;
- Lightweight materials, single use and fully recyclable;
- Comply with the European Commission Environment Code and Directive 2019/904 as well as various other French and European regulations;
- Product sourcing must limit the transport between the place of manufacture and the place of distribution;
Applications for the competition will be accepted until 15-Oct-2020. [more - original PR]
Air France begins testing all-electric ramp handling ops
Air France tested (03-Sep-2020) ramp handling operations using all-electric engines produced by French start-up CARWATT and TLD. Testing of electric systems covered aircraft air supply, transfer of baggage from the terminal to the aircraft, baggage and cargo loading and aircraft push back.
Air France and TLD engineers will also soon begin testing a self-guided aircraft approach in real-life conditions for the new electric loaders used to load cargo onboard aircraft.
Air France aims to convert close to 60% of its own fleet of ramp equipment in use in Paris and bases in France to electric by the end of 2020, increasing to 90% by 2025, and enabling savings of 10,000 tonnes of CO2 p/a. By 2030, the airline aims to make all ground handling operations carbon neutral. [more - original PR]
Original report: SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT: AIR FRANCE CONTINUES TO INVEST IN ELECTRIC RAMP EQUIPMENT
As part of its sustainable development policy, Air France has set itself the aim of halving its CO2 emissions per passenger km by 2030. To achieve this, the airline is doing all it can to reduce its carbon footprint at every stage of its value chain, both on the ground and on board.
For several years, Air France has been committed to using electric ramp equipment, and on 3 September 2020, tested the ramp handling of a Paris-Delhi flight using all-electric engines produced by French start-up CARWATT and TLD, the world leader in the construction of ramp equipment. Some of this equipment is certified by the Solar Impulse Foundation - of which Air France is a partner - for its ecological and economic value. The following equipment was used:
- for the aircraft’s air supply: a Lebrun TLD air conditioner
- for the transfer of baggage from the terminal to the aircraft, a Charlatte tractor
- for baggage loading: a CARWATT conveyor belt
- for cargo loading, a TLD wide-body TLD loader
- Finally, the aircraft was pushed back from its parking stand by a TLD wide-body tug.
Supporting innovation and mobilizing its ecosystem to develop economically and ecologically viable solutions is one of the major priorities of Air France's sustainable development policy. The airline therefore supports the development of innovative aircraft offering alternatives to the use of fossil fuels. The partnership between Air France and CARWATT, launched in 2017, combines electrification and circular economy, with the transformation of old thermally powered baggage carousels into electric-powered carousels with second-life Li-Ion batteries. TLD, Air France's supplier and long-time partner, is using the Air France hub at Paris-Charles de Gaulle as a testing ground for the development of its engines. Air France and TLD engineers will soon be testing the self-guided aircraft approach in real-life conditions (equivalent to a "park assist" on cars) for the new electric loaders used to load cargo on board aircraft.
By the end of 2020, close to 60% of the fleet of ramp equipment used by Air France at airports where the airline operates its own equipment (Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Paris-Orly and Air France stations in mainland France) will be electric. This rate will be increased to 90% in 2025, making it possible to save 10,000 tons of CO2 emission every year. By 2030, Air France aims to make its ground operations carbon neutral.
The Paris-Delhi flight on 3 September 2020 was operated by an Air France Airbus A350, a latest-generation aircraft that consumes 25% less fuel than the equivalent aircraft of the previous generation, thanks to the incorporation of lighter materials, composites and titanium. Its noise footprint is also reduced by 40%.
Air France's sustainable development commitments also cover fleet renewal, eco-piloting, recycling, offsetting CO2 emissions, the use of sustainable aviation fuels and mobilizing research. For more details on the Horizon 2030 plan, click here.
For fifteen consecutive years, the Air France-KLM Group has ranked first in Europe and the world in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI), the main international index assessing performance in terms of sustainable development, and regained the top spot in the rankings in 2019.
airBaltic CEO notes continuing importance of sustainability
airBaltic CEO Martin Gauss said sustainability in aviation remains important and will become more so after the coronavirus crisis subsides (nra.lv, 09-Sep-2020).
Mr Gauss added while the carrier's Destination 2020 CLEAN business plan was adapted to the current situation, it continues to focus on climate and sustainability.
The carrier plans to operate a single aircraft type in the future to achieve fuel savings of 82% and will continue to invest in electric motors. Mr Gauss said airBaltic will continue to grow.
Gevo seeking USD200m capital raise to support sustainable fuel plans
Gevo provided (08-Sep-2020) the following update on its business and strategic plans:
- Gevo recently raised approximately USD46 million, net of expenses, from a registered direct offering and approximately USD16 million as a result of warrant exercises. This capital infusion substantially improves Gevo's ability to execute on its strategic plans;
- Gevo continues to pursue a licensing and developer strategy that is expected to enable the construction of up to three production facilities and capacity expansions. The production facilities and expansions are needed to provide the product required under its existing and expected, future take-or-pay, off-take agreements. The licensing and developer strategy should reduce or eliminate the need for Gevo construction capital by utilising project-level debt and third-party equity;
- Gevo continues to seek a targeted capital raise of around USD200 million of project-level equity using a project financing structure to build up to three production facilities. The first expanded production facility or project is expected to be located at Gevo's current production facility located in Luverne, Minnesota;
- As previously announced, Gevo engaged Citigroup Global Markets to lead a process to develop the three projects and procure the capital needed by Gevo to build up to three production facilities. Gevo expects it will take approximately one year to develop and close the financing for the first project. Assuming Gevo successfully closes on a financing in the next 12 months, Gevo would expect production of hydrocarbon fuels from the first project in late 2023 or early 2024. [more - original PR]
