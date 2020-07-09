Aviation Sustainability and the Environment, CAPA 09-Jul-2020

This CAPA report features a summary of recent aviation sustainability and environment news, selected from the 300+ news alerts published daily by CAPA. For more information, please contact us.

Original report: Promoting a more sustainable future through Amazon Air

Amazon Air has secured up to six million gallons of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) supplied by Shell Aviation and produced by World Energy. Amazon’s commitment to The Climate Pledge means that we are focused—first and foremost—on decarbonizing our operations and sending strong signals that we are in need of new solutions and technologies to help accelerate our path to net zero carbon by 2040. Air cargo is an important part of Amazon operations, but also a highly carbon-intensive part of the global supply chain. Finding sustainable alternatives and working with all industries to accelerate the transition to more sustainable products and services is one of the most important, yet challenging, elements of our work to meet The Climate Pledge. We are proud to announce that Amazon Air has secured up to six million gallons of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) supplied by Shell Aviation and produced by World Energy. With this twelve-month deal, Amazon Air, in our short history, is prioritizing sustainability by bringing SAF into our air operations. This commitment also makes Amazon Air a key enabler of SAF production, building demand as the fuel industry seeks to increase access to low-carbon aviation fuel. Sustainable aviation fuels are derived from renewable resources and generate fewer carbon emissions than standard aviation fuel. The blended fuel we secured includes feedstock of inedible agricultural waste fats and oils and has the power to reduce carbon emissions by up to 20 percent. SAF is produced by World Energy, one of the largest and longest-serving advanced biofuel suppliers in North America. World Energy and Shell collaborated to develop a SAF solution to enable businesses to decarbonize aviation. Amazon Air then worked with Shell Aviationto secure the fuel, which will be added to the existing fuel supply at select airports where we operate, to be used by our partners and other carriers. When SAF is used, it has the power to reduce carbon emissions by replacing up to six million gallons of conventional aviation fuel with a sustainable alternative. Amazon Air's investment in SAF will help to reduce carbon emissions from our operations, while also building confidence in the sustainable fuel industry. "Development of more efficient air cargo solutions is critical to achieving our goal of net-zero carbon across Amazon by 2040," said Sarah Rhoads, vice president of Amazon Global Air. "We're already reducing carbon across our air network, from our ground operations—where we were the first to use electric main deck loaders in North America—to our fleet and network design. Using sustainable aviation fuel is a natural next step, and one that calls for continued action. We encourage other companies to join us in the effort to engage with suppliers to create more fuel alternatives." Earlier this year, Amazon trialed SAF on two flights originating from Washington, to Arizona and Connecticut. The lessons we learned helped us expand the use of SAF within Amazon Air. The team places importance on exploring and trialing new technologies that can reduce carbon emissions, with the goal of that having a ripple effect through the industry. Sustainability is already a focus at our Amazon Air Regional Air Hubs, with investments in leading-edge electric ground service equipment to replace diesel-powered alternatives, and solar rooftop panels atop new air cargo facilities. Amazon Air will continue to explore more ways to make our dedicated air operations—both in the air and on the ground—even more sustainable. As the co-founder and first signatory of The Climate Pledge, Amazon will continue to deploy sustainable modes of transportation across operations and delivery, including the purchase of 100,000 electric vehicles from Rivian. We have also committed to 100 percent renewable energy by 2025, reporting our carbon footprint annually, implementing decarbonization strategies in line with the ParisAgreement through real business changes and innovations, and neutralizing any remaining carbon emissions through a $100 million Right Now Climate Fund. Amazon also launched the Climate Pledge Fund, a $2 billion fund to back visionary companies whose products and services will facilitate the transition to a zero-carbon economy.

Original report: Air North, Yukon’s Airline Modifies Overweight, Oversized, and Excess Checked Baggage Policy

Air North, Yukon’s Airline announces a change in fee structure for overweight, oversized, and excess checked baggage

Air North, Yukon’s Airline has made modifications to its overweight, oversized, and excess checked baggage policy effective 25 June 2020. We are pleased to continue offering our passengers the flexibility to fly with up to four checked bags. In an effort to move towards becoming a greener operation, fees for overweight, oversized, and/or excess baggage are incurred due to the higher costs associated with operating a heavier aircraft. An aircraft that is loaded with less luggage will operate more efficiently, reducing overall emissions and fuel consumption. Overweight Baggage A $40 CAD fee will apply to checked baggage that exceeds the stated weight limit on the respective aircraft. On the Boeing 737 aircraft, any one item exceeding 50lbs will be subject to the $40 CAD fee. On the ATR-42 turboprop aircraft, checked baggage exceeding the combined 44lbs weight limit will be charged the $40 CAD fee. The maximum weight of a single piece accepted at the check-in counter remains 70lbs. Heavier items are still required to be shipped via cargo and are subject to the applicable cargo rates. Oversized Baggage The maximum dimensions (length + width + height) for checked baggage is 62 inches or 158 centimeters. Checked baggage exceeding this total will be subject to the $40 CAD fee. Excess Baggage We are pleased to continue to offer two complimentary checked bags across all of our fare classes. Each additional checked bag is subject to a fee of $40 CAD. Passengers are entitled to up to four pieces of luggage each, including excess bags. If all three fees apply to a single bag, where a passenger has brought an additional bag that is both oversize and overweight, the passenger will be charged a maximum fee of $80 CAD. Overweight, oversized, and excess baggage fees are applicable on all scheduled flights, across tickets purchased in all fare classes. As always, we thank you for choosing Air North, Yukon’s Airline, and we look forward to seeing you onboard in the future.

Original report: World’s-largest airport solar farm arriving at EIA

Edmonton International Airport (EIA) is welcoming a new large-scale investment that will create the largest airport-based solar farm in the world.

Airport City Solar will dramatically transform the west-side of EIA’s lands, create jobs and bring in a potential new power source for airport operations and the Edmonton Metro Region. An agreement with Alpin Sun will see the company develop a 627-acre, 120-megawatt solar farm. All available information shows this will be largest development of its kind at an airport anywhere in the world. The new solar farm reflects EIA’s on-going commitment to economic development and diversification, along with its core value of being dedicated to sustainability. The European-based company, Alpin Sun, is a global developer of utility scale renewable projects and is proposing to locate Airport City Solar on land leased on the west side of the EIA. Airport City Solar is expected to begin construction in early 2022 and be operational by the end of the year. The project will bring in an estimated $169 million in foreign direct investment to the Edmonton Metro Region. Power generated by Airport City Solar will feed into Fortis Alberta and airport distribution systems. “One of our core principles is being dedicated to sustainability. With Airport City Solar and Alpin Sun we’re creating something the whole world will notice. We’re Canada’s largest airport by land size so we have the space to do something very special – the largest solar farm at an airport in the world. This will create jobs, provide sustainable solar power for our region and shows our dedication to sustainability.” - Tom Ruth, President and CEO Edmonton International Airport. Quick facts about Airport City Solar: Construction will employ 120 workers for a year, with up to 250 workers at its peak

The 120Mwh facility will generate approximately 200,000 MWh per year

Alpin Sun estimates that annual production of 200,000 MWh will result in an annual offset of an estimated 106,000 tonnes of CO2.

Airport City Solar will consist of approximately 340,000 solar panels

The facility will produce enough electricity to power between 27,000-28,000 homes

The facility area of 627 acres will equal roughly 313 CFL football fields

The panels will be constructed in two main groupings East grouping will be 367 acres that would accommodate 72 MW

West grouping will be 259 acres that would accommodate 48 MW “It has been a pleasure working with EIA Vice-President Myron Keehn and Director Geoff Herdman to bring this opportunity to the EIA, and their support was key to our location decision.” - Adrian Ioance, Vice President of Alpin Sun “We want to add to Alberta’s recovery momentum and be in a position by 2022 to not only support existing industries and communities in the area but also serve as a catalyst for new investment in advanced technology and logistics.” - Fred Null, Director of Project Development, Alpin Sun “This fully private-sector investment in the world’s largest airport solar farm will create hundreds of jobs and represents an investment of nearly $170 million. The project, when combined with other recent exciting investments in renewables, shows that Alberta is the most attractive place in Canada to invest, not just in renewable energy, but across all sectors of the economy.” - Tanya Fir, Minister of Economic Development, Trade and Tourism “Leduc County welcomes Alpin-Sun to the region. Within Leduc County, EIA is a regional leader in diversification and innovation. Alpin-Sun will not only bring business diversification, but new development and employment opportunities to Leduc County residents and the region.” - Tanni Doblanko, Mayor of Leduc County "This exciting project demonstrates the growing role of solar energy in Alberta's economy. Private sector investments like this show the strength of Alberta's solar resource across much of the province, including in and around Edmonton. EIA is demonstrating leadership by harnessing the competitive economics of solar to establish the airport and surrounding transportation corridors as a hub for the solar value chain in this part of North America. This bodes well for jobs and economic benefits in the region well into the future." - Benjamin Thibault, Executive Director, Solar Alberta "EIA runs one of the world’s most innovative airports and in recent years has attracted more than $1 billion in investment and thousands of quality jobs through Airport City and economic diversification. Alpin Sun’s major investment combined with EIA’s focus on innovation will create significant value for airlines. Welcome to our region Alpin Sun, we look forward to seeing this investment begin construction.” - Malcom Bruce, CEO Edmonton Global EIA is dedicated to sustainability and continuing its record of environmental initiatives. Other examples of how EIA supports environmental sustainability see: Testing new water filtration initiatives with Alberta-based Swirltex

Absolute Combustion International and EIA’s more efficient aircraft heater

Measuring and reporting on Energy and Carbon targets

LEED Certification of Central Tower and terminal expansion

Airport Carbon Accreditation (ACA) program participating with 288 airports worldwide

BOMA Best Gold for a corporate facility, The Outstanding Building of the Year, 2016 Over the next year, the Alpin Sun team will conduct extensive studies and seek approvals from the required local, provincial and federal regulatory agencies, including NAV Canada. Field Law of Edmonton assists Alpin Sun on legal matters related to this project and others in Alberta, and DNV-GL of Calgary assists on environmental studies and permitting. Colliers International - Edmonton's YEG Team, led by Evelyn Stolk & Rod Connop as well as Colliers International - Philadelphia brokered this transaction.

Original report: Neste delivers sustainable aviation fuel to San Francisco International Airport – first company to deliver it via pipeline

Neste, the world's largest producer of renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) produced from waste and residue raw materials, has delivered its first batch of sustainable aviation fuel to San Francisco International Airport (SFO) via pipeline, where it will be used by major airlines committed to reducing carbon emissions.

Neste is the first company to deliver sustainable aviation fuel, under its brand name Neste MY Renewable Jet Fuel™, to SFO using existing multi-product pipeline infrastructure. The same pipelines are originally designed to carry fossil fuels and other oil products.

“This is a major milestone in our goal to make San Francisco International Airport a hub for the use of sustainable aviation fuel in our pursuit of carbon neutrality,” says SFO Airport Director Ivar C. Satero. “By focusing on the entire supply chain process, achievements like this one have the power to transform the landscape of our entire industry. I am grateful for our partnership with Neste to make this climate quantum leap a reality.”

“The aviation industry is essential for global business, generating growth and facilitating economic recovery. But if we are to address aviation-related emissions, we need to utilize all the available solutions. We are extremely happy to have partnered with San Francisco International Airport, a forerunner with a concrete emission reduction strategy, to address climate change and support them in achieving those climate targets,” says Thorsten Lange, Executive Vice President for Renewable Aviation at Neste.



“Neste MY Renewable Jet Fuel is a sustainable aviation fuel that in neat form and over the lifecycle reduces GHG emissions up to 80% compared to fossil jet fuel. It can be easily delivered in a multi-product pipeline, which should become a standard process in the future,” Lange continues.

Neste MY Renewable Jet Fuel can be used as a drop-in fuel with existing aircraft engines and airport infrastructure, requiring no extra investment. It is made from sustainably sourced, 100% renewable waste and residue materials, like used cooking oil or animal fats.

In 2018, SFO signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Neste and a group of eight airlines and fuel producers to expand the use of SAF at the airport. The agreement was the first of its kind to include fuel suppliers, airlines, and airport agencies in a collaborative effort to accelerate the global transition to SAF. The deal is part of SFO’s five-year strategic plan of becoming a “triple zero” campus, achieving not just carbon neutrality but also net zero energy and zero waste.

Original report II: Powering a climate-neutral economy: Commission sets out plans for the energy system of the future and clean hydrogen

To become climate-neutral by 2050, Europe needs to transform its energy system, which accounts for 75% of the EU's greenhouse gas emissions. The EU strategies for energy system integration and hydrogen, adopted today, will pave the way towards a more efficient and interconnected energy sector, driven by the twin goals of a cleaner planet and a stronger economy.