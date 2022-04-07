Aviation Sustainability and the Environment, CAPA 07-Apr-2022

This CAPA report features a summary of recent aviation sustainability and environment news, selected from the 300+ news alerts published daily by CAPA. For more information, please contact us.

Hawaiian Airlines and Conservation International launched (06-Apr-2022) a partnership enabling travelers to measure and offset their travel carbon emissions by supporting sustainability projects.

Hawaiian Airlines travelers can input their origin and destination on a carbon calculator to determine the emissions of their itinerary.

Travelers may then choose to offset these emissions by donating to Conservation International's forest carbon projects that reduce deforestation.

The carrier has also pledged to match all guest offsets throughout Apr-2022 and to offset all future employee business travel on Hawaiian flights. [ more - original PR ]

Hawaiian Airlines is giving guests on any of the carrier's flights the option to measure and offset the carbon emissions of their travel by supporting projects that help keep forests standing.

Hawai'i's hometown airline is marking the launch of its new program in partnership with Conservation International by matching all guest offsets during April – in recognition of Earth Day later this month – and committing to offsetting all future employee business travel on Hawaiian's flights.

"Following our pledge last year to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, we wanted to also give our guests – both visitors to Hawai'i as well as our island residents – the opportunity to reduce the impact of their individual emissions when traveling with us," said Alanna James, managing director of sustainability initiatives at Hawaiian Airlines. "Conservation International offers a simple and meaningful way for our guests to support climate action, and we are delighted to welcome them onboard as partners in minimizing our environmental impact."

Effective today, Hawaiian's guests booking travel within the Hawaiian Islands and between Hawai'i and the continental United States, as well as Japan, South Korea, Australia, Auckland, Tahiti or American Samoa, can enter their origin and destination on a carbon calculator — adding multiple legacies and travelers, if necessary — and determining the emissions of their itinerary. Travelers can then choose to balance out their impact by contributing to forest carbon projects that reduce deforestation, the second leading cause of climate change.

Resulting donations will directly fund projects led by Conservation International that generate high-quality, independently verified carbon credits that protect forests and support local communities. These carbon credit investments advance the work of dozens of projects like the Chyulu Hills REDD+ project in southeast Kenya, validated by the strict requirements of Verified Carbon Standard (VCS) and Climate Community and Biodiversity Standards (CCB).

More information about Hawaiian's carbon offset program is available here.

Hawaiian has committed to achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 through ongoing fleet investments, more efficient flying, carbon offsets and industry advocacy for air traffic control reform and sustainable aviation fuel development and proliferation. To learn more about Hawaiian's sustainability work, please read the 2021 Corporate Kuleana report.