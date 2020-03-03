Aviation Sustainability and the Environment, CAPA 03-Mar-2020

This CAPA report features a summary of recent aviation sustainability and environment news, selected from the 300+ news alerts published daily by CAPA. For more information, please contact us. CIAL diverts 46% of waste from landfill in 2019

Christchurch International Airport Limited (CIAL) announced (28-Feb-2020) in 2019, the airport diverted 46% of its waste from landfill, reduced total waste generated by 8%, and achieved a 5.3% energy efficiency increase through projects. CIAL is on track to reduce per passenger water consumption by 36% before 2030 and has recently installed telemetry to monitor real time usage. [more - original PR] Excerpt from original report: CHRISTCHURCH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT LTD INTERIM REPORT FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2019 Kaitiaki (Being Great Ancestors Today) CIAL has embedded sustainability within its strategic framework and values, and its Green Transition Plan (GTP) defines how the business will reach its sustainability objectives. It is benchmarking itself against the best 27 airports around the world and performing well above the average in the areas of water, energy and waste. The airport’s current waste performance is considered industry leading, with per passenger waste levels at 170g per passenger. The target for 2030 is to be below 100g per passenger. In 2019, the airport company diverted 46% of its waste from landfill, reduced total waste generated by 8%, and achieved a 5.3% energy efficiency increase through projects (including heating and cooling system replacement). CIAL is on track to reduce per passenger water consumption by 36% this decade and has recently installed telemetry to monitor real-time usage.

CIAL to remove 90% of Scope 1 emissions by the end of 2020

Christchurch International Airport Limited (CIAL) announced (28-Feb-2020) by the end of 2020, CIAL will have removed 90% of its Scope 1 emissions over five years, and has commenced reducing Scope 2 and 3 emissions. [more - original PR]

In 2015, CIAL began an aggressive decarbonisation programme that focused investment on emissions reductions rather than carbon offsets. By the end of this year, it will have removed 90% of its Scope 1 emissions over five years. It is now embarking on reducing Scope 2 and 3 emissions.

On the airfield, work continued to ensure Christchurch Airport has an airfield operations environment that is safe, secure, compliant, efficient and competitive, and supports our aeronautical business.

From a people perspective, CIAL has commenced the development of an integrated talent management strategy, to focus on what skills, experience and attributes are required to drive value and minimize risk. In conjunction with this, CIAL has become an associated member of Diversity Works and will draw upon the experience of other organisations to develop a diversity strategy and activity framework.

Krasnodar Pashkovsky Airport replaces 10% of ground handling fleet with sustainable alternatives

Krasnodar Pashkovsky Airport replaced (02-Mar-2020) 10% of ground handling equipment with sustainable technology within five years. Acquired technology includes six electric TLD aircraft tugs, six electric baggage trolleys and an electric loader. [more - original PR - Russian]

