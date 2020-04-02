Aviation Sustainability and the Environment, CAPA 02-Apr-2020

This CAPA report features a summary of recent aviation sustainability and environment news, selected from the 300+ news alerts published daily by CAPA. For more information, please contact us.

Peach to use limex material for business cards and safety cards

Peach announced (01-Apr-2020) plans to use limex, a new material developed by TBM Co Ltd, for business cards and on safety cards placed on aircraft, effective 01-Apr-2020. Peach prints around 90,000 business cards p/a and the initiative is expected to save around 40,000 litres of water p/a. [more - original PR]

-New, environmentally-friendly material is made without water or wood pulp- LIMEX will be used on safety cards placed on aircraft starting on April 1

New business cards for Peach employees will be made with LIMEX

It will save approximately 40,000 liters of water (80,000 500-ml water bottles) annually Peach Aviation Limited (“Peach”; Representative Director and CEO: Takeaki Mori) will start using LIMEX, a new material developed by TBM Co., Limited

Avinor to reduce purchased energy by 25% by 2020

Avinor reported (01-Apr-2020) plans to reduce purchased energy by 25% by 2020, compared to the energy consumption of its buildings and facilities in 2012.

Measures to reach the target include active energy management at airports, switching from electricity to water-borne heating, the phasing out of fossil based energy sources and the switch to electric vehicles and an increased share of self produced energy such as solar power. The company's total energy consumption decreased 4% year-on-year in 2019. [more - original PR - English/Norwegian]

- Luftfart er fundamentalt for Norges utvikling, og Avinors sam­funnsoppdrag er å legge til rette for videre utvikling i flytrafikken når den krisen vi nå er inne i er over, avslutter han.

Tallahassee International Airport completes solar farm

Tallahassee International Airport reported the completion of a 320 acre, 42MW AC, solar farm after two years of planning (Solar Industry Mag, 24-Mar-2020).

IHI Corporation launches MEAAP aircraft electrification project

IHI Corporation announced (30-Mar-2020) it is developing a new advanced aircraft power generation and management system, known as the More Electric Architecture for Aircraft and Propulsion (MEAAP). In Feb-2020, the company commenced ground testing of a 250kW class electric motor for installation in commercial aircraft, in combination with a new exhaust heat system and other systems to increase the electrification of aircraft onboard systems, replacing pneumatics and hydraulics. [more - original PR - Japanese]

Excerpt from original report: 世界初，ジェットエンジン後方に搭載可能なエンジン内蔵型電動機を開発 ～CO2削減に向け，航空機システム全体のエネルギーマネジメント最適化を目指す～

