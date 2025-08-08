Loading
08-Aug-2025 11:30 AM

Aviation: pilot supply remains a challenge to the world’s airlines

Analysis

The supply of qualified pilots continues to test the global airline industry.

CAE's Jun-2025 forecast of pilot demand implies that growth in cockpit crew of 3.5% pa is needed to 2034 - this is slightly slower than CAE projected in its last outlook in 2023, but it needs acceleration from the growth achieved over the past two years.

Aviation is starting to tackle the challenge by diversifying pilot recruitment channels, improving the affordability of training to students, and making pilot careers more attractive.

Nevertheless, pilot supply is likely to remain one of the factors constraining airline capacity.

