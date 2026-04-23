Aviation 2026: Thriving in a system built on uncertainty

At the CAPA Airline Leader Summit - Airlines in Transition in Berlin on 23-Apr-2026, Rich Maslen, Head of Analysis at CAPA - Centre for Aviation, delivered a compelling State of the Industry address that challenged conventional thinking about aviation's trajectory.

His central thesis was clear: the industry has not returned to stability - it has transitioned into a fundamentally different operating model defined by persistent volatility, fragmentation, and structural change.

Mr Maslen argued that uncertainty is no longer cyclical or episodic; it is systemic. From geopolitical disruptions and airspace closures to fuel price volatility and diverging regional growth patterns, aviation is now operating within a permanently unstable global framework.

This shift is forcing airlines, airports, and stakeholders to rethink long-standing assumptions around network planning, cost management, and competitive strategy.

At the same time, the industry is navigating intensifying economic pressures. Rising fuel costs, labour inflation, and the financial burden of sustainability commitments are compressing margins, while passenger expectations continue to evolve toward greater value, flexibility, and personalisation.

Yet, amid these challenges, opportunities are emerging through technology adoption - particularly AI - and next-generation fleet capabilities that are reshaping connectivity.

This analysis explores the key themes from Mr Maslen's address, examining how aviation is being structurally rewritten in real time. It assesses the strategic implications for industry leaders and highlights why adaptability, rather than scale, will define success in 2026 and beyond.