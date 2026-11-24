The failure of the COP31 United Nations climate negotiations to reach a new global agreement should be a warning to the aviation industry. International cooperation on climate change is becoming increasingly difficult, with national interests, political divisions and resistance to commitments on fossil fuels undermining collective action. The collapse of negotiations, the first failure to reach an agreement since 2000, illustrates how difficult it has become to translate climate ambitions into binding commitments.

Aviation should pay particular attention. The industry is confronting a similar gap between its environmental ambitions and the practical realities of delivering them. According to the International Energy Agency's World Energy Outlook 2026, aviation emissions could increase by 53% by 2050 under its Current Policies scenario. Even the Stated Policies scenario delivers only a marginally better outcome, with emissions rising by 46%. The industry's Net Zero scenario requires substantial reductions, but still envisages annual emissions of 366 million tonnes in 2050.

The implications extend well beyond the industry's ability to meet its self-imposed environmental targets. Aviation's largely voluntary approach to decarbonisation risks inviting greater government intervention, potentially through overlapping national and regional carbon taxes, levies and other regulatory measures. These could add considerable cost and complexity to an industry already facing substantial financial and operational pressures.

COP31 demonstrates that global consensus cannot be taken for granted. Aviation cannot assume that its own transition will be easier. Unless the industry accelerates implementation, secures wider stakeholder support and confronts the scale of the challenge honestly, it risks losing control of its environmental agenda, with significant consequences for its future growth and financial stability.