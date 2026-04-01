Analyst Perspective: Aviation in the 2020s - no laughing matter behind the April Fools

01-Apr has long been a day when airlines, airports, and manufacturers indulge in light-hearted fiction - seat-only cabins, standing passengers, or zero-gravity lounges.

Yet in the 2020s, the aviation sector finds itself in a reality so volatile, so structurally challenged, that even the most imaginative April Fool's joke struggles to outpace truth.

This analyst perspective for CAPA - Centre for Aviation's Head of Analysis, Rich Maslen, takes a deliberately ironic lens: using April Fool's Day as an entry point to explore an industry that has endured a succession of shocks - pandemic collapse, geopolitical fragmentation, supply chain breakdowns, sustainability pressures, and shifting consumer expectations.

The contrast is stark. While the industry continues its tradition of humour, the underlying narrative is one of resilience under pressure rather than carefree innovation.

Blending commentary, historical reflection, and forward-looking analysis, he argues that aviation's current trajectory is defined less by optimism and more by adaptation.

In an era where real announcements can sound implausible and fiction can feel conservative, the industry's greatest challenge may be regaining predictability.

The 2020s are no joke. And that is precisely why this 01-Apr deserves a closer look.