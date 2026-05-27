An era of relatively benign fuel assumptions has given way to a more complex and volatile landscape

The global aviation industry is entering a more structurally volatile era, where fuel market disruption, geopolitical instability and operational uncertainty are reshaping airline economics far beyond the immediate impact of oil prices alone.

While demand remains relatively resilient, elevated jet fuel costs, constrained refining capacity and supply chain fragility are forcing airlines to rethink network planning, capacity deployment and long-term strategy.

This CAPA - Centre for Aviation analysis explores why the widening gap between crude oil and jet fuel prices has become one of the industry's defining financial challenges, and how airlines are responding through greater capacity discipline, operational flexibility and network recalibration.

From aircraft redeployment and frequency reductions to evolving hub strategies, carriers are increasingly prioritising resilience over expansion.

The report argues that aviation is no longer navigating a temporary fuel spike, but adapting to a fundamentally different operating environment where uncertainty itself is becoming embedded within airline and airport strategy.