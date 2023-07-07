Americas aviation: Copa Holdings proves its mettle pre and post pandemic
Copa Holdings’ steadfast strategy has been in place for many years – and for good reason.
Using its Panama City Tocumen hub as a transit point has driven significant benefits for the company, reflected in projected operations margins in 2023 of 22%-24%; arguably, that’s one of the best margin performances of airlines worldwide.
It is a formula that has made Copa one of the more durable airlines pre- and post-pandemic, and that strong position shows no signs of weakening.
But even with a well known strategy for success that has stood the test of time – and the COVID-19 pandemic – Copa is not resting on its laurels. It is continuing to expand its non-ticket revenue, and its quest to slash costs remains intact.
