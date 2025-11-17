AJet: Turkish Airlines’ low-cost subsidiary is outpacing its parent’s growth

According to data from CAPA - Centre for Aviation/OAG, AJet is scheduled to increase its northern winter 2025/26 seat capacity by 75%, compared with last winter. This continues the low-cost airline's record of outpacing the growth of its parent, Turkish Airlines.

Although it began life as AnadoluJet as long ago as 2008, its incorporation into a fully fledged subsidiary, and rebranding as AJet in 2023, have increased its visibility and given it an additional focus. It is an additional strategic asset in competing with Pegasus Airlines, which is the largest LCC in Türkiye.

Turkish Airlines fleet targets for 2033 indicate that AJet's growth will continue to outpace the group's for several more years.